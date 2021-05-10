Tampa among 4 Florida cities in 'Best Foodie Cities' list, WalletHub reports

Orlando, Miami, Tampa and St. Petersburg made the list.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three Florida cities made the top 10 in the 'Best Food Cities in America' list, according to a new WalletHub report.

Coming in at No. 2, Orlando, Fla. scores right behind Portland, Ore. Miami placed 3rd and Tampa comes in the 10th spot. St. Petersburg also made the top-100 coming in at 59.

WalletHub based the list on cost of groceries, affordability, accessibility to high-quality restaurants and festivals.

The top-100 cities were chosen among 182 cities.

In more specific lists, Orlando, Fla. ranked at the top for most restaurants per capita, tying with Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Portland, Ore.