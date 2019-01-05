Chipotle is serving up a special deal and meal for teachers on Tuesday.

According to USA Today, teachers, faculty and school staff who show their school IDs will get a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order for every one they buy from 3 p.m. to closing on Tuesday, May 7.

The offer is only good for in-restaurant orders and is available for educators on all levels.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.