Chipotle is serving up a special deal and meal for teachers on Tuesday.
According to USA Today, teachers, faculty and school staff who show their school IDs will get a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order for every one they buy from 3 p.m. to closing on Tuesday, May 7.
The offer is only good for in-restaurant orders and is available for educators on all levels.
What other people are reading right now:
- Mom says her daughter was bitten 25 times at her daycare
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Florida lawmakers pass bill to create 3 new toll highways
- Teen nicknamed 'White Lightning' runs 100m dash in 9.98 seconds
- 2 diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facials' at a spa
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.