The C House offers the best cheesecake in Tampa Bay for 'Road to Gameday' Restaurant Week

Charming, classy and chic are three big C's that describe this hidden gem in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. — In celebration of Super Bowl LV, the Business Connect program is hosting a one-of-a-kind restaurant week. Foodies - you are not going to want to miss this.

The "Road to Gameday" restaurant features 40 diverse-owned restaurants in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. It goes from Friday, December 4 – 13.

"At The C House, we focus on champagne, charcuterie and cheesecake which we playfully dubbed as our big three," owner Danna Haydar said.

"The whole concept behind what we stand for is that everything we sell starts with the letter C," Haydar said.

For restaurant week, you are not going to want to miss what they're offering.

"We have the Caprese, which is my favorite salad on the menu, it's this awesome burrata with tomatoes, you also have the chicken euphoria which is one of the jewels of The C House. It's a really glamorous chicken sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw. There's also the cheesecake, of course, which is the chocolate chunk sea salt caramel and the classic and last but not least the carbonara gnocchi," Haydar said.

All their dishes were delicious but their cheesecake was simply next level. The love put into their recipes is clear and the next time you're craving C-lettered foods come on by and stay awhile to enjoy their classics.

"We really try to curate a vibe and experience which is laid back, come as you are, we do live music every day here on the patio which is a huge part of what we look to achieve. We are really just looking to give people a great, high-end offering in a casual setting," Haydar said.

A portion of the proceeds from "Road to Gameday" Restaurant Week - $1 per meal - will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in support of the fight against hunger in the area.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.

