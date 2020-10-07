The Saturday Morning Market returns to St. Pete

Patrons are asked to limit their shopping time to 30 minutes to limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market announced it will be back in action on July 11 at Williams Park, which is located in downtown St. Petersburg.

The market will have restricted access. Shoppers may enter on the southeast corner of the park and exit on the northeast corner.

To keep its customers and vendors safe during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers will have several hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

Customers and vendors are required to wear face masks. The market plans to sell face masks for $1 at the entry gate for people who are not wearing a protective face covering.

According to its website, the market prohibits vendors from conducting sales with customers who are not wearing a face mask.

The market is also requesting customers limit their shopping time to 30 minutes.

There will be no seating or tables throughout the market, and all food will be packed as to-go orders.

Social distancing markers reminding patrons to stay 6 feet apart will be situated throughout the market.