ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you're watching for the game or the commercials, most can agree that the food is a big party of any Super Bowl party.

Potato skins are a crowd-pleaser. Chef Andrew Silas, from Locale Market, recommends slicing the potato in half, hollowing it out, then baking the skin before filling it, at 375 F for 8 minutes, "That way you're not getting that raw potato crunch," he says.

Fill the potato skin with chili, cheese and bacon, then throw it back in the oven for 5 minutes at 350F.

The National Chicken Council anticipates Americans will eat 1.38 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend. If you're planning on having wings on your Super Bowl menu, there are a couple things you can do to kick them up a notch.

When baking wings, Chef Silas recommends first seasoning them with oil, salt and pepper, then putting them in the oven at 450F for 2-3 minutes.

"Just long enough to sear the proteins on the outside and create a nice seal and all the juices in the inside the chicken wing," said Silas.

Then lower the temperature, and finish baking until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 F.

Chef Silas says to get creative with your sauce, BBQ, sweet and spicy, even teriyaki. Most thick sauces will stick to the wings and give your taste buds an awesome Super Bowl experience.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.