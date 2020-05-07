What's grilling? Top Fourth of July weekend Google searches

The food group with the most searched might just surprise you.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As many Americans across the United States head out today to safely celebrate their independence, you can expect a number of activities to commemorate July 4th to take place.

A top choice: Grilling.

But the task of making dinner for your family this holiday weekend might come with a few questions or a desire to attempt to make something new.

That's why Google collected data on the top "uniquely searched 'how to grill...' item by state."

The search engine took note, tracking the most searched inquiries per state and created a map showing what grilling technique Americans had the most questions about.

In Florida, the top search goes to grouper, which may not come as a surprise for some, as the peninsula state is mainly surrounded by water.

Eight other states join Florida in the search for assistance when grilling fish, with salmon, Mahi Mahi, and tuna steaks being the top choice for mainly East Coast states.

The searches for shellfish fell similarly, with eight states looking for help in the grilling department for oysters, crab legs and lobster tails, among others.

Nine states were on the hunt for tips on how to grill up some steaks of all varieties from tri-tip to filet mignon.

But the food group taking the top search spot might surprise you.

Fruits and vegetables seemed to stump Americans the most across 15 states and Washington, D.C. For half of those states, the top search was for corn, but others included pineapple, eggplant and zucchini.

Either way, people are grabbing their tongs, lighting their grills and hearing the sizzle of their food hitting the grill this Fourth of July, no matter how they got there.

Happy Independence Day, here's to celebrating safely!

