Sarasota bakery named one of the top places for pie in Florida

Floribbean Flo's is known for its Florida-centric treats, such as Key lime pie.

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you're looking for the best pie the Sunshine State has to offer, you won't have to travel too far.

One Sarasota bakery earned a spot on Yelp's list of Top Places for Pie in Florida.

Floribbean Flo's is a bakery and citrus gift basket company known for its Florida-centric treats. Its specialty? Authentic Florida Key lime pie. It’s made with a graham cracker crust, sweetened condensed milk and a creamy custard made with real Key lime juice.

In fact, the bakery owners say they have the "Best Key Lime Pie in Florida." But, you don't just have to take their word for it – dozens of Yelp reviewers agree.

Yelp created the list by identifying businesses in Florida in the bakery, dessert and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “pie.” Then, the company says it ranked them in a list based on “a number of factors,” including the volume and ratings of the reviews mentioning “pie.”

Floribbean Flo's is owned by bakers Nancy and Jim Renkom the Herald-Tribune reports.

"When people ask him what makes yours so special, he says it's because he uses the real stuff," Nancy told the newspaper. "A lot of people don't use Key lime juice in there and they call it a Key lime pie; they use Persian limes instead of Key limes, and they're a different taste."

The bakery also serves an award-winning Honeybell orange cake as well as tropical cookies, quiches, sweetbreads. For those who want to take their desserts on the go, the famous Key lime pie also comes frozen, covered in chocolate and served on a stick.

Floribbean Flo's has a storefront at 7642 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota and a 24/7 online business.