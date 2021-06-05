A local chef has created an entire menu of items using cicadas, revitalizing her grandmother’s recipes that were an integral part of the culture she grew up in.

Chef Seng Luangrath was only seven years old when she had her first cooking lesson from her grandmother in Laos. Those recipes that her grandmother cooked included the use of cicadas.

Luangrath, who owns a restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, moved to the United States with her family amid the Vietnam War conflict and the impact it had on the Southeast Asia region of the world.

After originally settling in San Francisco, California, she relocated to Washington DC with her husband and has worked to bring a special food and culture experience to residents of the DMV.

"Hi friends and family, thank you for your inquiry about cicadas, one of the edible insects I grew up eating. You may now can pre-order these homemade dishes," said Chef Seng on Instagram.