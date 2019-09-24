ORLANDO, Fla. — Vegetarians and vegans won't have to settle for salad when dining at Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney Parks announced Tuesday it will launch a new plant-based menu next month, which includes more than 400 dishes. The company said the new menu launches Oct. 1 at all quick-service locations and on Oct. 3 at all table service restaurants in Disney World.

Plant-based options will be marked by a green leaf on menus.

The new dishes are made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey.

Below are just some of the hundreds of vegan dishes featured in the new menus:

Steamed Asian dumplings at Le Cellier in Epcot: Served with bok choy, long beans, red peppers and radish in a fragrant broth.

Skiriki Noodle Salad from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom: A salad of noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber tossed with a sweet chili sauce.

Felucian Garden Spread from Docking Bay 7 at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Plant-based kefta, herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita.

Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl from Satu'li Canteen at Animal Kingdom: The popular dish inside Pandora has crispy, chili-spiced tofu with vegetable slaw, boba balls and a choice of a based and a sauce.

Plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort: Blog Vegan Disney Food said this dessert is a dome of vegan cheesecake covered in dark chocolate ganache and sprinkling with toasted cashews and fresh berries.

The company said the new menus will launch at Disneyland in California next year. New plant-based dishes are also coming to Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Cruise Line.

Felucian Garden Spread at Docking Bay 7 -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Disney Parks

