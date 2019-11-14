LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lemon Street Cafe is opening Saturday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland -- just in time for the Lakeland Magic home opener. The new cafe will feature all plant-based items with no animal products or products produced by animals.

“Plant-based food is the hottest trend in the food industry, so we are thrilled to offer these new options to our guests. This is the first 100% vegan concession stand at any of Spectra’s 250+ food service venues, and I believe the first at any sports venue in the State of Florida,” said Tim Mahler, Spectra Food Services General Manager at the RP Funding Center.

The Lemon Street Cafe, will showcase vegan options and will also have some standard concession items like soft pretzels and chips and salsa with jalapenos. Spectra will feature a changing menu of items throughout the year created by Chef Casey.

RELATED: Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Tampa's most popular vegan destinations

RELATED: Disney World launches new vegan menus at all restaurants

Here are some of the health-conscious menu items coming to the Lemon Street Cafe: