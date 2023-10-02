New Japanese ramen restaurant Wagamama opens on Water Street

We stopped by the famed British restaurant serving up modern Asian cuisine to see what sets them apart.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out a new Japanese ramen restaurant opening on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Water Street in Tampa.



It's called Wagamama, which is Japanese for self-indulgent, spoiled, or naughty child. The restaurant’s brand is “Feed your inner 'naughty' child. It offers full-service modern Asian cuisine dining in a high-energy environment.

We caught up with Senior Vice President Pat Peterson who says the restaurant seeks to inspire people to get more out of life by "eating positively," and prides itself in delicious food, arriving hot and ready-to-eat, in an energetic, egalitarian setting that “breaks the rules” of mainstream dining.

“The Asian dining really lends itself to a social experience where people can gather together, share a meal, which is one of the most wonderful things that we can do and just share a meal together,” Peterson said.

Wagamama originated in the UK in 1992 and has more than 200 locations worldwide.

Signature dishes include Tantanmen Beef Brisket Ramen, Spicy Salmon Teriyaki, Duck Lettuce Wraps, Chicken Katsu Curry, Pork Belly and Panko Apple Bao, Avant Gard’n and Banana Katsu for dessert.

Signature drinks are the Thai Chili Margarita, Southside Tokyo or Kabira Bay

The restaurant offers a little something for everyone while also bringing a more diverse and inclusive dining experience to the Tampa Bay Area.

“We also love the big open seating in the communal seating. It's a huge part of who we are, especially in Tampa. All the glass, the open lights, so people can see the environment from the outside. You get a lot of natural light during the day inside and a great vibe as you get the music going and the lights are going at night," Peterson said.

Wagamama Tampa is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays

You can book reservations on Open Table.