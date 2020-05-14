Here's what dates restaurants at Disney Springs are set to reopen

Dates and times vary based on location.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first portion of Walt Disney World is set to begin phased reopening on May 20, with Disney Springs allowing visitors at select locations.

As for what a phased reopening looks like? Disney said, "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase."

Now, 10 Tampa Bay is getting a closer look at what locations have set dates and times to reopen its doors.

Here are the locations that have been announced, so far:

Morimoto Asia: The main dining room and dinner service will be open from 4:30-9 p.m on May 22.

Morimoto Asia Street Food: The outdoor dining lunch and dinner service will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m on May 22.

Pizza Ponte: The indoor/outdoor dining lunch and dinner service will be open from noon to 8 p.m on May 22.

Vivoli il Gelato: The location is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 22.

All of these locations are owned by the parent company, Patina Restaurant Group. To learn more about required safety guidelines like required mask-wearing, limited menus, enhanced cleaning and redesigned layouts, click here.

Wine Bar George: This location will re-open at noon on May 20. To see its health and safety guidelines before visiting, click here.

The reopening does come with limitations and safety guidelines in place for guests to follow like restricted capacity, parking and hours of operation.

While Disney Springs has been given the green light, that does not mean the rest of Disney World, including its theme parks and resorts, have.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said there is still no time frame available for when the theme parks will reopen.

"Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members," Disney said in a blog post.

