What is a kumquat and why is there a whole festival for it?

DADE CITY, Fla. — Sweet on the outside, tart on the inside — kumquats are a tiny orange fruit unfamiliar to many.

You may have heard that we grow them here in the Tampa Bay area, but do you know why there’s a whole festival dedicated to them?

Ahead of the 2023 Kumquat Festival, here's some background on why this little citrus has made such a big impact in Pasco County.

What is a kumquat?

Known as “the little gold gem of the citrus family," kumquats are about an inch in diameter and packed with flavor.

They're originally from China and are even named after the Cantonese word for "gold orange," according to Kumquat Growers, the nation's largest kumquat producer.

With a thin, sweet peel and a zesty, sour center, kumquats are the only citrus fruits that can be eaten "skin and all." Plus, experts say they're packed with vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.

There are four types of kumquats, but two of them are grown in Florida — nagami and meiwa. Nagamis are the small, oval-shaped ones you'll typically see at the grocery store between November and April.

They can be eaten as is, but farmers recommend rolling the whole fruit between your fingers first to release the essential oils in the rind.

Kumquats can also be made into marmalades, salsas, vinaigrettes and desserts — like Rosemary Gude's famous kumquat pie, which you can try at the festival.

Why is there a Kumquat Festival in Florida?

It all started with the Gude family of Kumquat Growers in Pasco County. Greg Gude, a fourth-generation farmer, said his family began growing kumquats in the early 1900s in the small community of St. Joseph.

According to a Forbes report, the sandy soils in eastern Pasco County allowed the family to produce fruits that were larger and juicier than your typical kumquat.

The Gudes' fascination with the fruit carried through generations and earned St. Joseph the title of "Kumquat Capital of the World." Today, the area has the largest concentration of kumquat growers and product manufacturers in the nation.

This unique history is celebrated each year at the Kumquat Festival. The free event in downtown Dade City will feature local businesses, crafts, more than 300 local vendors and, of course, all things kumquat.