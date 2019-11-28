WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A woman says she's thankful for a Washington Post food critic’s review this year— and it’s not because of the food.

The woman claims Tom Sietsema’s recent restaurant review appeared complete with photos that showed her husband dining out with a woman that wasn’t her.

The comment came in one of the weekly online Q&A sessions with Sietsema. It reads “Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me! Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair,” the woman wrote.

“Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!” She added.

The New York Post said Sietsema was shocked and hoped it was a joke.

“Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post. I'd hate to learn otherwise. I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I'm not sure which restaurant this is,” Sietsema responded to the post.

Sietsema even tweeted about the exchange, saying "Cheaters, take heed!"

The Washington Examiner says Sietsema has been a food critic for The Washington Post since 2000.

