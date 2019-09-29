CLEARWATER, Fla. — Help is available for some high school girls in need of a prom dress.

Belle of the Ball Project will provide free homecoming dresses and accessories to in-need high school girls on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The charity, now in its second decade of serving girls, welcomes all financially needy girls to get a dress regardless of where they live.

Belle of the Ball uses the honor system. No referral letter is needed. No appointment is needed.

A $1 to $5 donation is requested but not required. Dresses are for high school dances only.

Donations of dresses and accessories can also be made.

Large sized dresses are the biggest need (size 18-26).

