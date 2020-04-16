LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Planning a wedding is a huge commitment for anyone and with COVID-19 impacting public health, healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to keep the country safe.

What if you're a first responder and planning a wedding? Knotted on the Lake, a wedding venue in Land O Lakes, wants to help by offering a wedding at no cost to a deserving couple.

"We know how stressful it already is for them to plan a wedding and then you add a pandemic. It's impossible to plan a wedding right now when you're caring for others. So we want to care for them" said Angie Tsambis, Venue Director with Knotted Roots of the Lake.

They're looking for applicants experiencing hardship and can benefit from wedding assistance.To submit you simply visit their website, fill out your contact information along with where you work as a medical professional, share your love story and how the corona virus has impacted your life along with a short video.

"Once we go through all of the applicants, we will then pick the top three and once we select the top three, we will share their video to our social media pages and the public will vote for their favorite couple and that's how we essentially will determine the winner"," said Tsambis.

Submission are welcomed through the website until June 1 and the winner will be announced Aug. 1 of this year.

The Knott the Last Dance initiative is expected to become an annual contest where couples can submit, share their story, and have the chance to win.

Knot The Last Dance The amazing DJ service who has generously donated their services to ... our WEDDING GIVEAWAY is Kool Kat Entertainment!! Kool Kat is a wonderful company that offers so much more than just DJ services. Uplighting, projection screening, photobooths, fog and so much more. We're so thankful to have them with us on this project!!

