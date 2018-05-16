The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a warning to gardeners of a specific kind of potato harmful to plants.

Air potato vines block light, air and nutrients from other plants.

The vine can grow up to 8 inches per day and to more than 70 feet in length, according to the FWC.

Gardeners can identify it by its heart-shaped leaves and potato-like bulbs.

The FWC considers air potato vines a toxic. The commission recommends air potato leaf beetles to combat the toxic vines. The beetles eat the non-native plant, according to the FWC.

Go to the FWC’s website for more info on air potato leaf beetles or to request them for your property.

