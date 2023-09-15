New townhomes under construction near Ybor City and Gas Worx

The developer is hoping to take advantage of Tampa's growth.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new development is breaking ground in Tampa this morning. Canvas GWX is a residential project right on the edge of Ybor City and the new Gas Worx District.

Sight Development is hoping to take advantage of the future growth of downtown Tampa by building 70 high-end townhomes described as 'industrial chic'. Michael Mincberg is the Principal with Sight Development.

"I think what's really exciting about it is that we're really at the crossroads of a lot of great neighborhoods, with Gas Worx being built. That will all be walkable. Encore's got some exciting hospitality concepts that you'll be able to walk to and it's really, really close to the center of Ybor City and Armature Works."

Mincberg says they've been investing in Ybor for years and wanted to honor the history and the future of the city. "We really really believe that Ybor, as Tampa grows, is the natural cultural epicenter for hospitality, entertainment, for lifestyle, arts."

The first homes will be ready in about a year. Mincberg says they wanted to bring more ownership opportunities to the downtown area. They also wanted to honor the past and the future of Ybor City and Tampa with their unique design. Click here to find out more about Canvas GWX.

Gas Worx will be developed on 50 acres in Ybor City in an area largely vacant or industrial, developers said in a previous release. The area is located between Ybor Historic District and the Channel District.