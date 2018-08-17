CLEARWATER, Fla. - Bungee fitness: A high energy, low impact workout that will get your heart pumping!

Participants wear a harness, which is attached to a bungee cord hanging from the ceiling.

The bungee provides both assistance and resistance throughout the workout. If you have trouble with pushups or squats, the bungee can help. If you're looking for a little resistance training, try to run away from the anchor point.

"Everybody likes to find new, different ways to exercise," s Emily Wenzel, from Kapok Pilates and Wellness, said. "It’s good for all-around wellness, and it's fun."

Kapok will begin offering bungee fitness classes at their Clearwater and Seminole locations in September.

