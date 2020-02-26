North Texans can now escape to 44 tiny cabins in the middle of the woods about 90 minutes from Dallas.

Getaway Piney Woods just opened a new location in Larue, Texas, to provide a break for busy people with hectic lives.

“It’s all about getting off the internet, away from your job, away from the craziness of city life,” said Jon Staff, founder and chief executive officer of Getaway.

The company tells guests that cellphone service could be spotty, which is intentional in the secluded locations. There are landlines in case of emergency.

Staff said his business started in 2015 as "three cabins in the woods" outside Boston and has expanded to locations outside nine U.S. cities.

His goal was to get out of the city but remain close enough to go regularly.

“I didn’t want to have wi-fi. I wanted it to be a sacred place where I didn’t do any work and hoped nobody would bother me," Staff said.

Slowing down and taking a break is actually healthy for your brain, said Stacy Vernon, a clinician at the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Vernon likened the brain to a battery that needs to be charged.

“When we take a break we not only recharge ourselves — we can feel that physically — but we also recharge ourselves mentally, our brain recharges,” she said.

It helps the brain to take an intentional break, such as walking around the neighborhood or going to a cabin to relax, Vernon said.

The Getaway cabin models are either 130-square-feet or 170-square-feet and have one or two beds.

Each of the tiny cabins has a big window, a kitchenette, a two-burner stove and a bathroom.

To find out more, go to getaway.house/dallas.

Getaway Piney Woods Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas. Piney Woods Getaway features 44 tiny cabins about 90 minutes outside Dallas.

More on WFAA: