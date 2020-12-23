Give the gift of travel plans this holiday season

Just because you can't go now, doesn't mean you can't plan ahead.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging travel right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make future plans for a getaway.

So many people miss traveling, so what better gift for a family member, friend or loved one than to plan a trip months from now, when things are safer.

"What I think people are looking for is something to look forward to when things do change. The winter season is a long one for a lot of people and there are plenty of opportunities hopefully in the months to come to plan something," said Travel expert Jeannene Tornatore.

Tornatore says don't be afraid to plan those trips, even at this time when things feel uncertain.

"Travel suppliers are still offering extremely flexible policies when it comes to making last-minute changes and cancellations so that people still do feel that comfort level in booking something further out not knowing what's going to happen, but knowing that if they need to cancel they can," Tornatore said.

Since so many people are coming to Florida right now, Tornatore says this is the perfect time to get away and visit an area like Scottsdale, Arizona. It won't be as crowded there and you can still enjoy the outdoors, with activities like hiking, biking and golfing.

"I think for folks in Florida who may be looking for a little respite when they know people are coming to them if you want to hop on a plane, go to the desert. You can still just relax and enjoy and you won't have the crowds."

Planning a few months in advance is the key and asking a ton of questions when you book. Ask about safety measures, cancellation policies and how you will be notified if something changes. But, imagine the fun you'll have talking about and looking forward to a trip this spring or summer.

