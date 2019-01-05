A 34-year-old South Carolina man has made it his mission to carry a large cross from his home in South Carolina to the Grand Canyon.

Acie Burleson left his Andrews, South Carolina, home on March 11, according to the Associated Press.

Fox News reports Burleson made the cross and is on his journey “because God called me to do it.”

Burleson hopes he serves as a reminder to passing drivers about the sacrifice Jesus made. He believes it will take about three months to complete his journey.

Each day, the AP reports Burleson travels 12-14 miles. He has a one-man tent wrapped around the cross, but it remains unopened. People, churches and others have invited him in for the night along the way.

