TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Growing kids have to change out wheelchairs, and that can be financially difficult for families.

That's where the proceeds from the 4th Annual Kimberly Knorr Memorial Celebrity Golf Tournament can make a difference.

The tournament is named in honor of Knorr, who was president of Wheelchairs 4 Kids. She died at the age of 45 in 2015. Now, her husband, former major league baseball player Randy Knorr is keeping her work alive.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs and other home modifications for children without cost.

Last year, the tournament raised about $35,000, and it's outpacing that this year.

Click here to donate.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.