3-D printers and laser engravers can be useful tools for anyone interested in DIY projects, but not everyone has access to one or knows how to use them.

Tampa Hackerspace looks to eliminate these roadblocks. This nonprofit group "maker workshop" teaches people, providing the equipment and instruction to those interested in learning how to use these high-tech machines.

“There’s just been a growing maker movement, said Jon Adair, one of the founders of Tampa Hackerspace. “People are getting a little more hands-on. It’s really neat to make something and hold it in your hands.”

And the list of things people can make is growing. Wood and metal working, laser engraving, circuit boards, aquaponics, even sewing are just a few of the current options.

While some people make things for a hobby, others are doing it to help start a business.

Ramon Alonso and his partner are working on an at-home aeroponics kit.

“I’m trained in biology, but to grow plants you need a lot more than that. You need electronics, you need hardware,” said Alonso, who went to the Hackerspace for help.

“They kind of see you struggling and they come right over to you," he said. "They’re like, 'What can I do to help you?'”

A membership is required to use the workshop and equipment, which grants you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week access. Classes are also offered to both members and non-members.

