Are handshakes sexual harassment?

That could be debated, but one expert says all forms of physical contact -- including handshakes -- could be banned by employers to avoid lawsuits.

Kate Palmer, an associate director of advisory at human resources consulting firm Peninsula, says the #MeToo movement has forced employers to think about setting up stronger rules, Metro in England reported.

"They may just say ‘no contact at all’ because there’s no grey area. It makes it simple, but it takes away affection which in some ways is a sad thing," Palmer told the publication.

RELATED: Sexual assault, harassment spike at US military academies

According to The Telegraph, a survey of 2,000 adults by employment website TotalJobs found three out of four people support a total ban on physical contact in the workplace.

Palmer told Metro she didn't know of any workplaces that had banned handshakes, but it could happen. She advised employers to think about policies on physical contact and to make sure their workers are trained in it.

What others are reading right now:

► Florida man's genealogy hobby helped catch the Golden State Killer

► Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine

► Woman with unique face tattoos gets arrested -- again

► Avengers: Endgame: When you should take a bathroom break

► Kit Kat to launch mint, dark chocolate candy bars

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.