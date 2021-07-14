Happy 100th birthday, Mrs. Brown!

The longtime Fairburn resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Happy Birthday, Mrs. Nora Brown! The longtime Fairburn resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Sherian Cooper, a close friend of Brown, tells 11Alive that she is the oldest member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, and is strong in faith.

Her church family recalls that she is the “Queen of Hats at Mt. Zion” and many of the members look forward to seeing what she is going to wear next at every service.

“Mother Brown have seen her fair share of chances in life but by the Grace and Mercy of God she is still pressing toward the mark of the high calling of God,” she wrote.

“She has dedicated her life to serving God here at here at Mount Zion Baptist. She has served in many capacities such as the Mother Broad, Senior Choir, Home Mission, Youth Department, Women Ministry and Church Treasurer; she also held offices in these organizations. And with the vast knowledge gained by working in these organizations she doesn’t mind giving advice when it’s needed or whenever she’s asked.”

Brown was raised in Atlanta and was born on July 14, 1921.

In 1940, she married Alfonzo Brown and eventually became the mother of three children Allen (Sonnyboy), Carolyn and Yvonne (Kitten).