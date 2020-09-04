ROME, Italy — A 103-year-old Italian woman survived the coronavirus, and she's looking to inspire others who catch it to do the same.

Ada Zanusso told The Associated Press this week that courage, strength and faith helped her recover.

According to her doctor, Zanusso was in bed for a week at a home for the elderly in northern Italy. She says she's looking forward to watching her great-grandchildren play again.

Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europe’s largest population of people 100 and older. Zanusso is believed to be Italy's oldest coronavirus survivor, and one of the oldest in the world.

A 104-year-old Oregon man reportedly beat the virus last month.

RELATED: WWII veteran receives special 102nd birthday honor

RELATED: 'I was fortunate': 95-year-old WWII vet survives the coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter