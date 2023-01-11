12-year-old boy one step closer to recovery after receiving bone marrow transplant

Colton King will be in the hospital for the next two months in Orlando as his body tries to adjust and build new cells.

LITHIA, Fla. — Colton King is one step closer to recovery. The 12-year-old has now received a bone marrow transplant from his sister Kaylee.

For months, Colton has been battling childhood leukemia. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens.

Due to a rare gene, treatment options were slim for Colton specifically. Doctors believe the bone marrow transplant could be key to saving his life.

“This is kind of the end game we are hoping this bone marrow will heal him and heal his body,” said their mom Stacy King.

Stacy says Kaylee was out of the hospital fairly quickly and is feeling healthy.

“She was just on a normal dose of Motrin and the next day even went to the gym,” she said.

Colton will be in the hospital for the next two months in Orlando. Stacy says his body is trying to adjust and build new cells.

“It’s a lot of up and down like a roller coaster where you feel okay and you feel terrible,” she explained.