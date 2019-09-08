CLEARWATER, Fla. — Avery Worthington has been through a lot in her five short years of life after being diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

While going through numerous surgeries, treatment and procedures, she found comfort and became obsessed with dolphins.

Avery's mom, Sarah, thinks Avery finds comfort with dolphins like Winter and Hope because the local stars also needed medical treatment to overcome their own disabilities.

After reading books, watching documentaries, watching her favorite movie multiple times and watching the local legends through the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's livestream, a Florida organization made it possible for her to meet two of her favorite dolphins.

"It’s a dream she traveled all the way from Ohio to have come true," the aquarium wrote in a news release.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted Avery's ultimate wish. She said she was excited to "pet and give them kisses."

She was able to give her once-in-a-lifetime wish after getting to spend private time with the dolphins at the aquarium Friday.

