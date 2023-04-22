5-year-old with rare disease makes strides with new at-home treatment



"Emma is just…pure joy," her father Ryan said.



Ryan says, when she was about 6 months old, they noticed she wasn’t hitting developmental milestones.



"Emma had stopped and lost function in her arms and legs," Ryan said.



He says she was diagnosed with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).



It's a disease that experts say can cause muscle weakness, reduced movement, and problems with swallowing and feeding. Doctors said, now 5-year-old Emma, only had a life expectancy of age two.



"Going from a terminal diagnosis to having a daughter who can roll around and function and respond to you,” Ryan said. “She'll say ‘Mama’ and ‘Dada’ and at first we were told that would never happen. We were told she would never sit up unassisted."



Ryan says Emma has made big strides with a new treatment called Evrysdi.



It's the first FDA-approved at-home oral treatment for SMA, and Dad says, it's been life-changing. Prior treatments…were a challenge.



"The day in the hospital, the two days of recovery, the headaches, and everything else that comes with it,” he said “We don't have to worry about that anymore."