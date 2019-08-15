PORTLAND, Maine — Pregnancy and motherhood are special, albeit difficult sometimes. But when you have someone by your side for the long haul, it can make the challenging moments bearable and the memories everlasting.

Luckily enough for a group of nine ladies at Maine Medical Center, their entire journey as mothers has taken place together at the hospital's Labor and Delivery Unit.

The women all work there as nurses, and in March, NEWS CENTER Maine got to speak with some of them for the first time about their experience.

Nearly five months later, the nurses still have each other -- but now, there are nine little ones also in the mix.

Local photographer Carly Murray documented the sweet story with her camera last week. She says the babies were all born between April and July and range in age from three weeks to 3.5 months.

"It's comforting knowing we'll be taking care of each other," nurse Samantha Giglio had told NEWS CENTER Maine back in March.

And Murray's photographs definitely capture that motherhood camaraderie.

When asked if she would like to include a statement about her experience as the photographer, Murray kindly stepped aside.

"I love the credit for the image, of course, but the story isn't about me," Murray told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I did this image as a gift to them and a keepsake for the babies!"

After all, it's a journey to remember, and cherish, indeed.