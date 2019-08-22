BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Sweet photos are making the rounds online, showing a deep conversation between an elderly man and a restaurant server.

A Pennsylvania woman named Lisa Meilander shared the pictures on her Facebook page. She said the 91-year-old man named Frank was sitting in a booth across from her family as they ate dinner at Eat'n Park in Belle Vernon.

The server, Dylan Tetil, 24, dropped to one knee so the pair could be at eye-level while he took the man's order. Lisa says the man began apologizing for not being able to hear too well because he had forgotten to put in his hearing aids.

That's when he revealed how he'd lost his hearing when he was serving the military during World War II. The veteran said he is alone now and often doesn't have somebody to talk to.

“He mainly just told me his war stories from World War II and his life," Dylan told TRIBLive. "He kind of seemed like he felt underappreciated. No one around us minded it because they knew what was happening.”

As he spoke, Dylan listened patiently to stories -- giving the veteran his full attention. When the vet apologized for talking so much, Dylan simply smiled and said he enjoyed listening. When the stories were over, Dylan helped him figure out the menu and took his order to the kitchen, Lisa wrote in a Facebook post.

When the man's food came, Dylan came back and joined him at the table as he ate. Lisa says she wanted to pay for the man's dinner, but somebody else had already taken care of the check.

"As we left the restaurant the two of them were conversing and many people seated nearby were smiling. It was a touching sight," Lisa wrote.

With all the negative stories in the news, Lisa called this moment a breath of fresh air. She told Good Morning America she had not been in touch with Frank since her post went viral.

According to ABC News, Frank is an avid bowler when he's not out at a restaurant. Lisa is a preschool teacher.

