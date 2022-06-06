John Bicherl's first day was back in September 1988. Back then, deliveries in the town only took up a couple shelves in the back of the truck.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was an end of an era for a local UPS delivery person last week.

John Bicherl, of Buffalo, retired after nearly 34 years of driving the big brown truck around a Cheektowaga. Bicherl's last day was Friday.

Bicherl's first day was back in September 1988. Back then, deliveries in the Town only took up a couple shelves in the back of the truck. Today, they fill up their truck multiple times a day.

Over the years, Bicherl has driven nearly 3 million miles for UPS. Now, it's 238,900 miles from the Earth to the moon, so you would have to travel to the moon and back at least six times to reach nearly 3 million miles!

Bicherl is a member of the UPS Circle of Honor, which is a milestone for drivers who have achieved 25 years or more without an accident. Bicherl has reached 26 years of safe driving, and his advice to fellow drivers is to "stay focused, see the big picture and put away any distractions when driving."