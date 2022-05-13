Arizona dog missing for 3 months found by police and reunited with family

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A family in Mohave County got a special Mother's Day surprise when Bubba, the family dog, was reunited with them after being missing for nearly three months.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Bubba was separated from his family on Feb. 13 after a rollover car crash on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 148.
As rescue crews were assisting survivors of the crash, Bubba ran away from the scene and couldn't be located.
Animal control officers spent hours searching for the dog -- even resorting to leaving pieces of steak out for Bubba -- but there was no sign of the animal.
On May 7, state troopers located Bubba, who was malnourished and extremely dehydrated. The dog was brought back to the family's home in Topock for a special Mother's Day reunion on Sunday.
