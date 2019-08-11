TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa second grader received the ultimate surprise on Friday at school. Her dad, Army service member Rafael Sanchez just returned home from his tour of duty.
Sanchez had been away from home for a year.
Coral Pena, who attends Claywell Elementary, reunited with her dad at her school's Veterans Day assembly.
The two were greeted with applause from classmates and veterans in attendance.
