Local Army veteran receives new roof

TAMPA, Fla. — A local Army veteran living in Tampa will be able to sleep more peaceful at night now that he has a new roof over his head.

U.S. Army veteran Robert Nelson received a new roof Wednesday from Southeastern Roofing & Construction through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

Nelson was selected and approved as the winner of the roof replacement.

"It's kind of unbelievable," Nelson said. "I just didn't know what I was gonna do."

The veteran explained his old roof was leaking quite badly before the new one was installed.

Crews came together as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project to make sure Nelson had a new roof to feel secure under.