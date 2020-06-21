Assisted living facility treats seniors to Father's Day parade

Loved ones grabbed their signs, banners, balloons, and megaphones and hit the road, riding the parade route across the community.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the nation, it's been months since seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been able to see their loved ones.

And on a day like Father's Day where families are meant to be together, the staff at Sunshine Christian Homes found a way to make sure its residents could safely celebrate.

It hosted a Father's Day "drive-by" parade Saturday to honor all the men living in its community.

So, loved ones grabbed their signs, banners, balloons, and megaphones and hit the road, riding the parade route across the community.

Cheers of "Happy Father's Day" and "we love all of you" filled the parking lot as residents smiled and waved back to their families. The assisted living facility and memory care community even decorated the grounds with streamers and pennants.

One-by-one, the cars looped around as people leaned out of windows to get a closer look at their loved ones. For some, it could be the first time in a long time they had the chance to see them "face-to-face."

"This is an opportunity for many of our beloved residents to see their families for the first time since the governor's visitor ban took place in March," said Kate Brusik, Sunshine Christian's administrator. "It's going to be a fun event for both loved ones and residents to bring families a little closeness on a very special weekend."

A moment, while different, none are soon to forget.

Happy Father's Day!

