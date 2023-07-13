Children's patients get surprise visitor from Atlanta Braves

Check out some of the heartwarming moments from Michael Harris' visit.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II made a surprise visit to Children's on Wednesday to help brighten patients' day.

During his visit, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said Harris surprised patients throughout the hospital with autographed Braves merchandise.

He made several stops during his visit including the cardiac unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center to learn more about patients' care, Children's said in a release.

Harris also learned more about CHOA's facility dog programs. Children's said he got to spend some quality time with one of their therapy pups named Reggie.

After visiting the hospital floors, the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year spent some time talking with patients and their families.