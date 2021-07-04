Atlanta woman reaches 100th birthday, celebrates in ‘quarantine fashion’

For the special occasion, the nursing home got creative and made sure Ms. Thrasher had a big celebration in a small, safe capacity.

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday, Ms. Frances Thrasher! She just celebrated her 100th birthday on April 6, a rep for A.G. Rhodes Atlanta Nursing Home told 11Alive in a release.

“With loved ones nearby, cake, and a beautiful sash, Ms. Thrasher was surrounded by as much love as she could be amidst the pandemic. Ms. Thrasher called it a “blessing” to see 100 years old,” the community detailed.

For the special occasion, the nursing home got creative and made sure Ms. Thrasher had a big celebration in a small, safe capacity. She has been a resident of A.G. Rhodes for about 6 years now, a rep said.

Staff and care partners decorated Ms. Thrasher’s door and left a cart full of goodies out front so that residents could stop by, wish her a happy birthday and enjoy some treats.

Charelle Barber, the Staffing/HR Coordinator, made Ms. Thrasher a very special sash to match her outfit and the corsage her family brought during a socially distanced visit from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“I’m thankful for my family because they gave me the start in life that I think help me to live as long as I have lived,” Thrasher said.