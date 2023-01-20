WATCH: Body-worn camera footage shows DPD officer saving unresponsive toddler in McDonald's drive-thru

A spokesperson for Dallas Police Department said the officer was getting his K-9 nuggets when a woman approached the officer with her 1-year-old boy needing help.

DALLAS, Texas — Call it luck. Call it coincidence. But sometimes, angels are in the right place at the right time.

That was the case last Tuesday at about 11:04 p.m. at a Dallas McDonald's restaurant.

The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that Sr. Corporal Sergio Perez was in the drive-thru hoping to get some chicken nuggets for his K-9 Gorro after a successful training day when a woman approached his squad car with her unresponsive 1-year-old son.

The department told WFAA that the woman asked Perez for a ride to the hospital because her son was not breathing.

But Perez couldn't accommodate--he had no room in his vehicle due to Gorro riding in the back.

Instead, he called an ambulance and began chest compressions on the little boy.

He was able to bring the little boy back, and that's when another officer's body-worn camera captured the rest of Perez's heroic moment.

The officer arrives and Perez is seen doing compressions on the toddler and tells the mother that the little boy is now breathing.

At one point, the other officer holds the boy's hand as they wait for an ambulance.

Once the ambulance arrives, Perez carries the boy to the back and hands him off to paramedics.

Officials with the Dallas Police Department told WFAA the little boy is doing just fine now.