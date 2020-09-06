Florence Ogata turned 103 years old on Monday. But because of the pandemic, her family couldn't host an in-person party.

BOISE, Idaho — Family and friends came out Monday afternoon to celebrate a major milestone for a Boise woman.

Florence Ogata turned 103 years old on Monday. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, her family couldn't host an in-person party.

So instead, family members, friends and neighbors drove by her Northwest Boise home, cheering and waving signs.

Florence, sitting in a chair in her driveway, smiled and waved to those driving by.

Her family tells us Florence has seven kids and grandchildren who all live in the Treasure Valley.

