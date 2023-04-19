Brooksville man arrested for possession of child pornography

Deputies said Allan Linn Jonas claimed to suffer from memory loss and had no idea what they were talking about.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 59-year-old Brooksville man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to Allan Linn Jonas' home after an acquaintance reported the images to law enforcement after borrowing the phone to make a call, the news release said.

The sheriff's office said detectives asked Jonas if he watched and/or looked at any type of pornography, and Jonas said "yes" and told detectives he watches and/or looked at, "All kind."

"When asked about specific images on his cell phone, Jonas claimed he suffers from memory loss and had no idea what the detectives were talking about," the news release said.

The sheriff's office said Jonas agreed to look through the images on his phone with detectives and when he was shown the images of concern, "Jonas stated that he could not see them."

Jonas' had eyeglasses hanging from his shirt but declined to use them.