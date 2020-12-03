ATLANTA — Trelysia Hamerter’s 7-year-old daughter Skylar got all dressed up for her daddy-daughter dance when she received heartbreaking news.

Her mother wrote on Facebook that her father had stood her up—for the second time.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going,” Hamerter wrote in a post. “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male.”

That’s when her older brother stepped in bringing tears to his mothers’ eyes and warming the hearts of the thousands of people the post has reached.

Christian, 11, said that he would take her because he wanted her to feel special and that she deserved “a man keeping his word.”

“Just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day,” Hamerter wrote.

