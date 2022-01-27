Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller surprises 2nd grader with signed merch

The student wrote an essay about wanting to hang out with Miller.

TAMPA, Fla. — From a wish to reality. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a local second grader's dream come true.

Esa is a second grader at the Academy at the Lakes in Land O' Lakes. He wrote an essay about wanting to invite Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller to Thanksgiving dinner. He read it out loud at a school assembly.

They couldn't meet in person because of COVID-19 protocols, but Miller and his wife were able to see the speech.