'My paternity instinct kicked in': Tampa bus driver helps reunite lost 4-year-old with family

It's a scary moment for any parent when their child goes missing. Luckily, an eagled-eyed HART driver was there to help.

TAMPA, Fla — A Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus driver was following his usual route when he spotted something that made him hit the breaks: a lost 4-year-old.

"She's walking by herself!?" HART operator Alex Lindsay could be heard exclaiming on bus surveillance video on Dec. 17.

Lindsay credits his fatherly skills and training for his quick response during the incident. When he saw the little girl, he immediately knew something was wrong.

"You're always scanning the areas, you know, whether you're driving or walking," Lindsay said about his natural reaction to double-check his stops.

That's when he saw her.

"I just noticed the little girl and something said inside 'let me just wait a second or two and see if there's anything wrong,'" Lindsay explained.

He began looking for parents, guardians, or even siblings in the immediate area but determined the 4-year-old was alone.

"My paternity instinct kicked in and I said 'I think there's something not right here,'" he shared.

In less than a minute, Lindsay safely pulled over his bus, alerted his passengers and called out to the girl to keep her from walking off.

The operations center was alerted; and with their help, Lindsay says they were able to reunite the girl with her family.

Thank you, operator Linsday!

