FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Celebrity chef Jose Andres is recruiting some of his famous friends to give back during the coronavirus outbreak.

Andres' World Central Kitchen has served more than 750 thousand meals across America since the pandemic began. He and other celebrity chefs, including Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri and Marcus Samuelsson, are helping to keep the kitchens running and the meals going out.

They're using shuttered restaurants around the country to cook up fresh food for people in cities like Miami, Little Rock, Arkansas and Los Angeles. The efforts are also keeping restaurant workers employed through the crisis, which has put millions of people out of work.

World Central Kitchen is feeding home-bound seniors, students, workers at more than 100 hospitals and even quarantined cruise ship passengers.

