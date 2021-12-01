Former NFL star Chad Johnson surprises Tampa server with $1,000 tip

"My server has no clue Christmas is coming early," he tweeted before leaving the tip.

TAMPA, Fla. — A server at a Bar Louie in Tampa got quite the early Christmas surprise from former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The former wide receiver and Pro Bowler teased the good deed on Twitter while he dined at the location on Nov. 26.

"I found a Bar Louie at International Mall, haven’t been to one of these eateries since my Cincinnati days, my server has no clue Christmas is coming early,'" he wrote.

I found a Bar Louie at International Mall, haven’t been to one of these eateries since my Cincinnati days, my server has no clue Christmas is coming early 😄 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 26, 2021

The holiday gift? A tip to the tune of $1,000 to his server, Kayla Ashby, who is a single mother currently working two jobs, according to a press release.

"When she processed his bill she realized there was some extra zeros in the tip line and figuring it was a mistake she went back to his table to clarify," the press release reads.