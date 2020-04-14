CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department joined in on a very special parade over the weekend.

Neighborhood parades for birthdays and other celebrations have become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic has people social distancing.

On April 11, the Chesterfield Police Department shared that 11-year-old Luca had his last dose of chemotherapy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t get to ‘ring the bell.’ Thanks to family and friends, he got to be the Grand Marshal of his own ‘happy parade.’

“Congratulations Luca for kicking cancer in the butt!” Chesterfield police wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to Luca from all of us at 5 On Your Side!

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Wentzville neighbors surprise 7-year-old with birthday parade after COVID-19 cancels his party

RELATED: 'We could feel the love all day' | Couple has virtual wedding after coronavirus impacted their plans