St. Joseph's Children's Hospital brings Halloween to the kids with reverse trick-or-treating

TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween came early for the kids at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. The child life team celebrated the spooky holiday with reverse trick-or-treating to provide additional safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event allows kids undergoing medical care to dress-up and experience the holiday even while in the hospital.

To prepare for the big event, the kids were able to choose from dozens of Halloween costumes ranging from ninja outfits to cat ears. The doctors, nurses and other caregivers even got in on the fun too, dressing up as they went door to door delivering sweet surprises.

“Being able to celebrate Halloween while in the hospital brings about some normalcy, which is truly important for our patients and their families,” said St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Child Life Supervisor Hadley Trull.

“While things looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, the entire hospital came together to make the holiday something special for the children.”

