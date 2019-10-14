ATLANTA — One Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) nurse has retired after 50 years.

The hospital posted a heartfelt message to Mildred, a nurse they consider nothing less than a "legend."

Mildred began her career in the late 60s when the uniforms looked a lot different from what they look like now. "...Uniforms were starched, nurse caps were mandatory," CHOA described in the Facebook post.

There were merely 10 beds in the hematology unit, a unit that focuses on the cause and prevention of diseases.

CHOA said Mildred has cared for thousands of kids during her time, most of which battled with cancer and a variety of blood disorders. It's the victories that brought her the most joy. She "joyfully watched more and more kids ring the end-of-treatment victory bell," CHOA posted.

Mildred's last week is Oct 14.

"Mildred will hang up her scrubs for good this week. In her words, she’s retiring with 'every child she’s ever cared for having a place in her heart,'" CHOA wrote.

CHOA said they are thankful for her many years of service.

"Mildred, you are a legend. We’re so proud to have had you on our team for 50 years," the hospital said.

